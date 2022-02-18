In a bid to achieve vaccine equity, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has selected the first six African countries that will receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines on the continent.

The countries are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia

This was announced by the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, at the European Union-African Union summit in Brussels on Friday. He noted that the countries all applied and have been selected as the first technology recipients of the mRNA vaccine hub.

In a statement published on the WHO website, Mr Ghebreyesus said: “No other event like the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that reliance on a few companies to supply global public goods is limiting, and dangerous.”

He also emphasised that the best way to address health emergencies and reach universal health coverage is to significantly increase the capacity of all regions to manufacture the health products they need, with equitable access as their primary endpoint.

About mRNA technology hub

According to WHO, the global mRNA technology transfer hub was established in 2021 to support manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to produce their vaccines.

The technology will also ensure that the countries have all the necessary operating procedures and know-how to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.

It explained that the hub was primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency because it had the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well.

“WHO and partners will work with the beneficiary countries to develop a roadmap and put in place the necessary training and support so that they can start producing vaccines as soon as possible,” it added.

Vaccination goal

WHO had set a target to vaccinate 10 per cent of every country, economy, and territory by the end of September 2021 but by that date 56 countries, including Nigeria, had not been able to do so.

WHO came up with a new strategy and concluded to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population of every country by the end of 2021 and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

According to the New York Time vaccine tracker, as of February 18, 2022, more than 4.89 billion people worldwide have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, equal to about 63.7 per cent of the world population.

A Welcome development

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday welcomed the designation of Nigeria as one of the manufacturing bases for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president calls for collaboration to address the effects of the pandemic.

Mr Buhari said: “I am delighted to receive the news of the selection of Nigeria among recipients of MRNA Vaccine technology transfer.

“We shall ensure the best use is made of the opportunity. Nigeria also offers to host the Bio-manufacturing Training hub proposed by WHO and we commit to providing support to make the hub functional in the shortest possible time,” he said.

He explained that African leaders are prioritising the manufacturing of vaccines on the continent and in the sharing and transfer of technology

“We call on the EU to support the WTO towards the conclusion of negotiations on intellectual property rights’ waiver to ensure that the manufacturing of vaccines can start early in Africa,” he said.

Vaccines inequity

Mr Buhari also appealed to foreign partners to improve on COVID-19 vaccine distribution as less than 10 per cent of the African population had gotten the jab.

He stressed that this situation could negatively affect Africa’s developmental projections.

“We commend the efforts and support of Team Europe for the substantial contribution to the COVAX facility and the EU contribution for Vaccination rollout campaign in Africa.

“But currently, less than 10 per cent of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, compared to more than 60 per cent total vaccinations in the EU, as at the end of 2021,” he said.

He noted that millions of African citizens are yet to receive their first dose of vaccination jabs, while their counterparts in Europe and other parts of the world are bracing up for their third booster shots.

“When eventually, Africa received about 700 million doses of vaccines before the end of 2021 under the COVAX Facility, it represented a considerable shortfall for a population of 1.383 billion.

“Nigeria strongly believes that these low figures could not only cause a future health crisis but could negatively impact economic growth and our ability to achieve the African Union Agenda 2063,” the president said.

Similarly, Mr Ghebreyesus called for equitable access to vaccines worldwide to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as Africa is lagging behind other continents in the global vaccination effort.

He said, “vaccine inequity is a killer of people and jobs, and it undermines a global economic recovery.”

He noted that the essence of the disparity is that some countries are moving towards vaccinating citizens a fourth time, while others have not even had enough regular supplies to vaccinate their health workers and those at most risk.

“Booster after booster in a small number of countries will not end a pandemic while billions remain completely unprotected.

“But we can and must turn it around. In the short-term, we can end the acute stage of this pandemic while preparing now for future ones,” he said.

More investment

Mr Buhari called for a closer collaboration with the EU to tackle the effects of the pandemic on the African continent.

He said the severe impact of the pandemic has once again brought to the fore the vulnerabilities of mankind and the weakness of health systems across the world.

He said to mitigate future devastating health pandemics, there is an urgent need for increased funding for healthcare systems in Africa and increased local manufacturing of materials and equipment along the whole value chain.

“This can happen only with the cooperation that would close the gaps in the health systems on our continent.

“We urge our European partners to focus more on investments targeted at improving the African health systems and production of vaccines,” he said.