The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, says the renewed understanding and commitment of the governors of oil producing states will help in addressing the security challenges in the oil and gas sector.

Mr Irabor said this at the end of meeting governors of oil producing states and heads of security and intelligence agencies on Friday in Abuja.

He said the outcome of the meeting with the governors was fruitful, adding that it would help the federal government take decisions that would lead to increase in productivity in the oil and gas sector.

Mr Irabor said the collaboration would bring greater security to the region where oil and gas exploration is being carried out.

“I believe that going forward, Nigerians will see the change,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Irabor had , on Friday, convened a meeting involving the governors of the oil producing states of the Niger Delta

The governors of Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Abia States were present, those of Edo, Imo and Ondo States were represented by their deputies.

Also, heads of security and intelligence agencies present were the CDS, Inspector General of Police, Directors-General of the Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency and the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Others were the Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and an NNPC representative.

(NAN)