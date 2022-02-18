The University of Oxford, England, has introduced the teaching of Igbo Language as a course in the university.

Igbo is spoken mainly by the Igbo people who occupy the South-east region of Nigeria and millions of people of Igbo extraction who reside in different parts of the world.

Emmanuel Umeonyirioha, who has been inducted as the first official Igbo lecturer in the Oxford University, disclosed this in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford, Mr Umeonyirioha stated in his post which has received great excitement from the Nigerian communities on Twitter and Facebook.

“Our induction happened today (Thursday) by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre,” Mr Umeonyirioha added.

Mr Umeonyirioha posted a photo of himself holding a textbook, a learner’s manual on Igbo Language. He also uploaded a video clip showing him teaching a white woman how to read out some Igbo words.

Mr Umeonyirioha said classes would commence next week, Thursday, from 3p.m. to 4p.m.

The introduction of Igbo Language in the university was made possible by the James Currey Society, the lecturer said.

The James Currey Society, a nonprofit organisation, is dedicated to studying the works done by British publisher, James Currey.

It was founded by Nigerian writer and publisher, Onyeka Nwelue, who serves as its director.

“This is the first time Igbo language will be taught at the university. History has been made.

“I am so happy and grateful for this opportunity. I promise to make the Igbo language and culture known to the world,” he said on the microblogging site.