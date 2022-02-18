Nigerian Breweries PLC has announced a final dividend of N1.20 per share after recording N437 billion revenue for 2021, a 30 per cent increase over previous year’s sales figure.

That brings its total dividend declared for the year to N1.60 per share, summing up to a payout of N12.9 billion, 72 per cent higher than what it paid shareholders the previous year.

The beer-maker said the dividend is “subject to the deduction of the appropriate withholding tax” and “will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on March 9, 2022,” according to a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday.

It said the register of members will be closed from March 10 to March 16 in preparation for approval of payment which will be made at the annual general meeting of the company slated for April 2.

Shares in Nigerian Breweries rose 2 per cent to N47.5 per unit in Lagos at 12.31 WAT on Friday after the announcement.