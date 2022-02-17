The new managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, says he is working to ease the gridlock in the corridors of the country’s ports.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday, Mr. Bello-Koko thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his appointment, and said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, played a key role in his emergence as head of the agency.

Mr Bello-Koko was first appointed acting MD of the agency in May 2021 after Hadiza Usman was suspended from the role.

President Buhari approved Ms Usman’s suspension after the transport minister accused her of “insubordination” and “refusal to take or carry out lawful instruction from superior officers/higher authorities”.

The government said it would probe the allegations against the former managing director. On Tuesday, Ms Usman was removed. PREMIUM TIMES learned she was not formally indicted or given a reply to her earlier response to the ministry’s query.

Mr Bello-Koko said he would work to ensure that NPA becomes an institution that is responsive to the expectations of the government, maritime industry and the public.

“A special appreciation to the Honorable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, whose recommendation played a significant role in my confirmation,” he said.

“With my experience as the Executive Director F&A and later Acting Managing Director, I will continue to work with all stakeholders to create an institution that is responsive to the expectations of the government, maritime industry, and the general public.

“As we move to complete the Lekki Port, we are open to investments to develop other strategic deep seaports in the country,” he said.

He said his vision is to have a fully automated port system that would conform to global standards.

“I’m not unaware of the enormity of the task reposed on me. I will, therefore, carry it out with utmost diligence and put the national interest ahead and above anything else,” he said.