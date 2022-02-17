The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of over N104 million worth of properties traced to Aminu Garunbabba, a staff member of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement that Mr Garunbabba bought the properties with the funds he received from the FIRS as Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for false trips between 2017 and 2018.

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, issued the order for interim forfeiture of the properties following an ex parte application by the EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, on Wednesday.

The commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement, said Mr Iheanacho anchored the application on Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The court directed that the interim forfeiture order be published in Thisday and Punch Newspapers, alerting anyone with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The respondent between 2017 and 2018, allegedly received the sum of N341, 971,950 from the FIRS as Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for travels that were not made and diverted the proceeds to acquire the forfeited properties.

Properties

The properties include a four-bedroom Terrace Maisonatte with BQ at Barumark Groove Estate, Plot 667 Cadastral Zone Bo3, Wuye District, Abuja purchased at the rate of N65 million.

The other property bought for N39 million is situated at No. 5 Lodge Road, Kano State.

Mr Egwatu adjourned till March 23, 2022, for consideration of the motion for final forfeiture of the properties.