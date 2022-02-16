The police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman in Delhi, the Indian capital.

The police said the suspect was a sweeper who lived near the victim’s home in the city of Tilak Nagar area where he had committed the crime.

The woman, who is paralyzed, was alone at home on Sunday afternoon when she was attacked and robbed, BBC reported the police as saying.

The victim’s family earlier criticised the police for registering only a complaint of theft and not rape but the agency has denied the allegation, the BBC reported.

The police said the woman’s family on Sunday had reported only theft and alleged rape in the second complaint on Monday.

But a family member told the Indian Express newspaper that the police had allegedly told the victim and her daughter not to pursue the rape case as it would be ‘‘stressful’’ for them.

“The police registered a theft case and didn’t even inform us,” the local newspaper said.

The Indian national women’s commission said on Monday that the commission had written to the Delhi Police seeking action against the officers who had allegedly not reacted promptly, BBC said.

India has recorded more rape and sexual violence since the 2012 gang rape and the murder of a young woman on a bus in Delhi.