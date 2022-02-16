Senate has confirmed nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioners for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the National Population Commission (NPC).

The confirmation of four NERC nominees on Wednesday at plenary followed the consideration and adoption of a report on the screening of the nominees by the Senate Committee on Power.

The report was presented by the Chairman, Gabriel Suswam (PDP-Benue).

Those confirmed as National Commissioners of NERC include Yusuf O. Alli (North Central), Chidi Ike (South-East), Nathan Rogers Shatti (North -East) and Dafe N Akpeneye (South-South).

The Senate also at primary confirmed Buhari’s nomination of five persons for appointment as Commissioners for National Population Commission (NPC).

Their confirmation followed consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on National Identity and National Population on screening of the nominees.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Ya’u Sahabi (APC-Zamfara).

Those confirmed as Commissioners for NPC are Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa-Ibom), Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupuchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Haluru Bala (Kebbi) and Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Emily Osuji as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Her confirmation on Wednesday at plenary followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Chairman of the Committee, Uba Sani (APC-Kaduna), in his presentation, said the office of the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the Corporation became vacant following the end of the tenure of the previous occupant.

He explained that Mrs Osuji’s nomination by Mr Buhari was duly in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2006.

According to the lawmaker, the nominee possesses the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be Executive Director of the NDIC.

He said the committee did not receive any petition against her nomination, adding that Mrs Osuji was cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip.

The upper chamber also at plenary passed for first reading, five bills which are: the National Centre for Cancer and Treatment Establishment Bill, 2022 sponsored by Yakubu Oseni (APC-Kogi).

The Energy Commission Act Amendment Bill, 2022 by Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), Federal Entrepreneur Centres Establishment Bill, 2022 by Stella Oduah (APC, Anambra).

Others are the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration Suleja Establishment Bill, 2022 by Musa Sani (APC- Niger), and the Federal Medical Centre Gwadabawa Sokoto State Establishment Bill, 2022 by Gobir Abdullahi.

(NAN)