Some residents of Elite road, Oke Lantoro area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday attacked a yet-to-be-identified man found in their neighbourhood, on the suspicion that he was a kidnapper.

The man was about to be set on fire when the police arrived the scene and rescued him, it was learnt.

It was gathered that the young man was seen ‘loitering’ around some school children at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Residents who accused him of attempting to kidnap the children descended on him and were on the verge of setting him ablaze when an argument ensued about the man’s sanity.

While some said the man was mentally ill, others opposed the claim.

A passerby, Nasir Alabi, who spoke with our correspondent explained that the man did not look mentally unstable until the mob attacked him.

“I got to the point when he was about be beaten, he didn’t look like a mad man but I think those who beat him didn’t pay attention to his sanity.

“It was a pathetic case because people who didn’t know what his offence was also joined the mob for no just reason. I felt so sorry for him because it took the insistence of the police to take him away from the scene where he had already been tied as some youths were insisting on setting him ablaze,” Mr Alabi said.

Another witness, Habib, noted that the victim was responding to questions earlier like a sane person, adding that the beating might have affected him mentally.

“I felt really pity him, I was shocked because he wasn’t like that when the people started beating him. But when the police was taking him away from that place, I really felt like crying,” the witness said.

“Our people are fond of jungle justice. If not for the police, he might have been set on fire or killed.”

Contacted, the Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the victim was truly mentally unstable.

He, however, warned that anyone caught in the act of jungle justice would face the full weight of the law.

“Jungle justice is returning in Ogun State and we have been warning our people. Anyone caught in such act will not go unpunished, such person will face the full wrath of the law.

“Recently, we all saw what happened in Oja Odan area of the state, where two suspects were set ablaze. We are really watching, we won’t allow for an unlawful act here in Ogun State,” Mr Oyeyemi said.