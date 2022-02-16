Anambra State Governor-elect, Charles Soludo, has launched an online databank for the people of the state who are interested in serving in his administration.

Mr Soludo would be sworn-in as the state governor on March 17.

A statement issued by Mr Soludo’s transition committee and shared on Twitter on Monday by the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria said the databank is “a tool for recruiting a talented team and volunteers who will serve Ndi Anambra in the course of his administration.”

The committee said equal opportunity would be given to every indigene who has the requisite competencies and relevant valuable contributions to good governance in the state.

“We hope to attract problem-solvers with passion, competence, capacity, and integrity who are interested in joining a team of other selfless public servants to transform Anambra State into a livable and prosperous smart megacity.

“We have a comprehensive outline of political offices, public service, and volunteer options on the Talent DataBank platform to choose what aligns with your competencies, experiences, and passion,” the statement said.

Interested persons are required to submit applications on or before February 28, according to the statement.

The Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, C. Don Adinuba told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday that although the initiative was designed specifically for indigenes, non-indigenes of the state are also encouraged to apply.

“There are a lot of people who were born and raised in Anambra who may not be called indigenes, because of the way this country is, (but) nothing stops them from participating,” Mr Adinuba said.