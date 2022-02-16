The Senate has passed the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Fraud Examiners of Nigeria Bill.

The upper chamber also passed three other bills for concurrence.

Sponsor of the bill, Yahaya Abdullahi, in his lead debate, recalled that the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2022 (HB. 1220) was read for the first time on December 1.

According to him, the bill seeks to establish the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria, to provide for the control of its membership and promote the practice of Forensic and Fraud Examinations in Nigeria.

The other bills, he said, included: Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2022; National Orientation Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and Nigerian Institute of Chartered Foresters Bill, 2021.

He said, “Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2022 (HB. 14) was read the first time on January 30, 2020.

“This Bill seeks to Repeal the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act and reenact the Nigerian Law Reform Act, 2019 in order to facilitate the effective implementation of the Commission’s Law Reform proposals and enhance its operational performance.

“National Orientation Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (HB. 12) was read the first time on January 13, 2020.

“Nigerian Institute of Chartered Foresters Bill, 2022 (HB. 801) was read the first time on December 7.

“This bill seeks to establish the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Foresters to provide for the control of its membership and promote the practice of Chartered Foresters.

“These bills were passed by both chambers of the eight National Assembly. They are straight and have again gone through the necessary legislative process in the House of Representatives .’

The four bills for concurrence were passed after a Clause-by-Clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

(NAN)