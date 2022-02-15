Sherriff Oborevwori, the Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, has joined the race for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Mr Oborevwori disclosed this at the resumed plenary of the House after a break on Tuesday in Asaba.

“My dear colleagues, I have offered myself to serve our people in a higher capacity come 2023 and there is no going back.

“By the grace of Almighty God and the goodwill of our teeming supporters, I remain a frontline aspirant in the 2023 governorship race,” he said.

While welcoming the lawmakers from the break, the speaker commended them for their commitment and support for the programmes and activities of the House.

He said the leadership of the House acknowledged their loyalty and commitment to the success recorded so far.

“My distinguished colleagues, as we resume plenary today, I wish to remind all of us that we have a number of bills to consider, process and pass before the end of this session in June.

“Distinguished colleagues, let me commend you for the peace and stability in the House.

“Delta House of Assembly is one of the most vibrant Houses of Assembly in the country.

“This is because of your collective efforts and strength of character. Let us therefore continue to work together with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, our dear governor, to achieve the Stronger Delta Vision agenda,” he said.

Mr Oborevwori urged the lawmakers to work towards the passage of the bills before the House.

ALSO READ: Delta Assembly passes bill to regulate manufacture of wooden boats

He also appealed to all political aspirants to pursue their aspirations in peace for the interest of the people and the state.

“We should respect the dignity of others, no matter how you feel about them,” he said.

The speaker assured his colleagues and the constituents that leadership of the assembly was anchored on accountability and transparency.

“I have not been invited by any anti-graft agency for fraud related issues,” he boasted.

(NAN)