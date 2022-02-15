The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill to create the Federal Orphanage Regulatory Agency.

The bill, sponsored by James Owolabi (APC, Lagos), seeks to create an agency with the mandate to coordinate and regulate all orphanage operators across the country.

The general principle of the bill was considered on Tuesday.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Owolabi said the current lax regulations governing the sector allow criminals to take advantage of the situation.

“Many orphanages are not legally registered to operate because the attention given to most orphanage homes are still voluntary which has opened room for criminals to engage in their evil activities of child trafficking, baby factory and extortion of possible adopters of children,” he said.

He raised alarm over the rising cases of missing children from orphanage homes and other reported cases of abuse of children in those homes.

Mr Owolabi said: “This bill will ensure child’s right standard and reduce the procedure for adoption of children.”

Currently, there is no national regulatory agency for orphanage homes, as different states have their respective laws.

In the Federal Capital Territory, the Orphanage Law of 2007 governs the sector, while Lagos State also has a law regulating the sector.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported cases of maltreatment of children in orphanage homes in FCT despite the orphanage regulatory law of the FCT.

Without debate, the lawmakers voted to pass the bill for second reading when the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, put it to vote.