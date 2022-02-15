The House of Representatives has directed the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali, to investigate the alleged invasion of five communities in Imo State.

The directive followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Emeka Chinedu (PDP, Imo) on Tuesday.

In his motion, Mr Chinedu said five communities, Ihitteafoukwu, Umu Okirika, Oparanadim, Mpam, and Ogbor Umeze in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA were invaded by security operatives on February 12.

He stated that several persons in the communities were arbitrarily arrested by the security agents who came shooting sporadically.

Mr Chinedu said “Nigerians are increasingly losing hope and confidence in the nation’s law enforcers due to high-handedness, unethical conducts and total disregard for rule of law and engagements.”

He informed his colleagues of the “news of averted bloodshed across the communities due to timeous intervention of some community leaders who persuaded youth against coming to the defence of their lives and properties.”

The lawmaker condemned the “one-sided narrative as often packaged by law enforcement agents in such circumstances without thorough investigation is not only unhealthy for democracy but also an intolerable affront to fundamental human rights, especially where law enforcement agents can recklessly invade, attack, destroy and maim before coming up with some frame-up to rationalise extra-judicial activities.”

He added that delay in investigating matters of this nature may not only send complicating signals, but also be counterproductive in the long run.

Consequently, the army and the police chiefs were directed to determine the perpetrators of the act, reasons for the invasion, number of lives and properties destroyed, their offences, and finally, why communities that are not at war must be razed without recourse to the excruciating effect of rendering the innocent homeless as well as depriving the living their breadwinners.

To ensure compliance, the Committees on Army and Police were mandated to monitor the implementation.

The motion was adopted without debate.