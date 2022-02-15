President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking the approval of a supplementary budget of N2.557 trillion.

In the letter read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, the president said the budget is meant to provide for subsidy on petroleum products from June to December 2022.

The president, in the letter, said while the sum of N106billion provided in the supplementary bill would be used as capital expenditure, N43.87billion would be for on recurrent expenditures.

He also sought a review of the Finance Act 2021.

The federal government had in January, suspended plans to remove subsidy.

The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, said only N443 billion was available to fund subsidy in 2022.

She also said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited requested a total of N3 trillion from the federal government to fund fuel subsidy in 2022.

With the amount in supplementary budget, the federal government now has about N3 trillion to fund subsidy.

More details later…