President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, today Tuesday, to join European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organisations at the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The Summit, which holds February 17 and 18, 2022, will have the participants deliberate on themes currently affecting the world.

Such areas of discussion include: Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration.

Others are: Education, Culture and Vocational Training, Migration and Mobility; Agriculture and Sustainable Development and Health Systems and Vaccine Production.

The Nigerian leader will use the opportunity of the meeting to have other bilateral engagements.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, and Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, will also be part of the entourage.

President Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)