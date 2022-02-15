Widespread expectations that 5G will be a green technology needed for decarbonisation and cutting down emissions are not currently backed by strong and fully transparent evidence, a new study by the University of Sussex suggests.

The study conducted by Sussex’s Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions said existing studies into the energy use of 5G have not considered the flipside of what it takes to produce and maintain the network.

The researchers also said that available literature has overlooked three potentially significant issues that broader research on the energy use impacts of other information and communication technologies (ICTs) suggests could be significant.

“The surprising lack of peer-reviewed, publicly available whole network level assessments on the energy use implications of 5G, and patchy disclosure of the key data and assumptions of those studies that do exist, currently make it impossible to conclude with any confidence that 5G will reduce the energy consumption of mobile networks,” the researchers said.

The authors said that as 5G becomes more popular, the number of users will increase, leading to more energy-intensive practices that use up bigger amounts of data.

They added that this would counteract the energy-saving potential of the technology, as emissions would be replaced with more demand than current data services.

“There has been insufficient ‘user-centric’ work focusing on the relationship between 5G energy use and user behaviour leaving unanswered questions about how and under what conditions 5G might become more or less energy intensive,” one of the academics, Benjamin Sovacool, Professor of Energy Policy, said.

“We also need greater resource and focus given over to the kinds of strategies that might be pursued by app designers, mobile operators, technology firms and governments aimed at reducing energy intensive behaviours particularly around flat pricing structures, declining per-bit data prices and the proliferation of unlimited data subscriptions which encourage wasteful practices and generate direct rebound effects.”

Further details of the newly-published study show that large-scale infrastructure is in constant need of updating, to deal with the pace of changes in the technology sector.

It also points towards the ever-shortening lifespan of smartphones as another reason for caution.

The study found that new technology and data services would render even more devices obsolete, leading to further waste and the need for new materials.

In the same vein, the researchers called on manufacturers to make users more aware of the environmental implications of their actions when they use their phones.

For instance, sending an SMS rather than using instant messaging services uses far less energy, as does streaming videos using Wi-Fi rather than mobile data, the researchers said.

The study recommended that App developers should also factor sustainability and energy efficiency considerations into the earliest design stages.

Tim Foxon, one of the authors of the study, said: “The energy required to manufacture and install network equipment and manufacture mobile phones is a potentially important part of the puzzle that seems to be routinely overlooked in assessments of 5G’s energy use.

“There are encouraging signs that the industry is starting to take this issue of embodied energy more seriously, and we would hope to see this continue as the industry starts to look toward standardisation processes for 6G,” added Mr Foxon, a Professor of Sustainability Transitions.

“Addressing embodied energy involves prolonging the lifespans of infrastructure and devices, designing equipment to be easily upgraded and repaired, and improving the reusability and recyclability of equipment.”