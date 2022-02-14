The 2022 Valentine celebration in Enugu State has been marred by sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as gardens and parks remained almost empty throughout the day.

Although IPOB had since suspended the sit-at-home order, which was initiated to put pressure on the federal government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, some members of the group have continued to enforce it in the South-east region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the situation on Monday in Enugu reported that a few individuals were seen at some gardens, beer parlors and parks in the state capital.

The owner of Barman Garden at Ologo in Enugu North Local Government Area, Ifeanyi Agbo, said the turnout of the customers was low compared to the previous years due to the sit-at-home order.

According to him, many people spent Valentine’s Day at home for fear of being harassed or attacked.

Mr Agbo said he spent a lot to ensure he could entertain his numerous customers but that the patronage turned out to be very low.

Another Garden Operator, Amaka Nnamani, had a similar experience – only a few customers came out to have drinks in her shop.

She said, “apart from the sit-at-home order, there was no money as COVID-19 has affected everyone. Though, the turnout was not impressive, I was not expecting many customers this Valentine’s Day because of economic hardship in the country.”

At Enugu Unity Park, only a few people were seen around the park.

Some residents who spoke to NAN, said they could not leave their homes for fear of being attacked or killed.

Ikenna Offor, a resident, said it was unfortunate that this year’s Valentine’s Day fell on sit-at-home day.

He said he celebrated the day with friends within his street.

“I and my babe planned to visit Mr Biggs at Agbani Road but we could not go because of what is happening in the South-east and no one wants to be killed,” Mr Offor said.

Mr Offor appealed to the Nigerian government to dialogue with the IPOB members and release its leader, Mr Kanu, with a view to resolving the weekly sit-at-home.

Another resident, Paul Afam, said his plans for Valentine’s Day were shattered by the sit-at-home order.

He said the absence of vehicular movements also affected many who would have wanted to leave their homes for the celebration.

“Buses are not moving, so how can people be transported to where they want to visit,” he asked.

He appealed to those enforcing the sit-at-home to rescind their action, since it was destroying businesses in the South-east.

(NAN)