Active users of telecommunications services in the country decreased by 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

This was disclosed in the NBS telecoms report published Monday.

The report said telecoms data for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed that a total of 195,463,898 subscribers were active on voice as against 204,601,313 in Q4 2020. The report said this represents a 4.5 per cent decrease in voice subscriptions Year-on-Year.

The quarter-on-quarter growth, however, was 2.42 per cent.

Similarly, a total of 141,971,560 subscribers were active on the internet as against 154,301,195 in Q4 2020.

“This represents a 7.99 per cent decrease in internet subscriptions Year-on-Year,” the report said.

The report said Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q4 2021, followed by Kano and Ogun States.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa and the Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

The telecom giant, MTN Nigeria, had the highest share of subscriptions in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021, the report said.