A commercial motorcyclist identified as Ashimiu Lawal has been found dead in the Leme area of Abeokuta South local government area of Ogun State.

The deceased’s body was found and taken to an undisclosed morgue by police officers in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Lawal, whose assailants remained unknown as of the time of filing this report, was reportedly seen with a bullet wound.

A relative of the deceased, Akintunde Sanni, confirmed the incident.

Mr Sanni explained that one of the passersby, who saw Mr Lawal’s lifeless body by the road, had rushed to his family to notify them of the incident.

“It is a painful thing, I was not there neither have we gotten any eyewitness, who can tell us what has happened exactly. Our brother’s body has been deposited at the morgue by a patrol team of the police.”

Contacted, the police spokesperson in Ogun State confirmed the incident, noting that it was a case of robbery.

He added that the police have commenced investigation to unravel those behind it.