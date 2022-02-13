The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) says it has introduced induction programmes to address areas of friction between chief executives and board members in federal establishments.

Dasuki Arabi, the director-general of the Bureau, said this when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

He said that the essence of the initiative was to make both parties understand their red and green lights.

“We have understood over time that quite a number of either the chief executives or the board members are appointed from outside the public service.

“They have never come across the public service, so when they come in they need to be trained.

“Hence, we came up with this initiative which has been approved by the Federal Government and it has been institutionalised.

“And in the cause of doing this work, we come across quite a number of problems and issues between chief executives and board members.

“As a result of what we are doing, quite a number of the issues are resolved and we have drawn the attention of the Federal Government to some of the challenges which are being addressed.”

The director-general further explained that the emphasis was on them to understand that the privilege they got was an opportunity for them to serve the citizens.

“And, they are representing the president and their states.

“So if they come in as board members and they are not doing what they are supposed to do, they will be disappointing both the government and their citizens,” Mr Arabi said.

(NAN)