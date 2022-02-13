The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, alongside Governors Nasir El-Rufai, (Kaduna), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) were amongst digintaries that attended the burial of a grandson of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba, on Saturday in Sokoto.

The 51 years old Mr Danbaba, who held the traditional title of Magajin Garin Sokoto, slumped and died in Kaduna Saturday afternoon, according to family sources.

Leading the funeral prayers, the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Musque, Muhammad Akwara, said death is inevitable for all mortals, and appealed to people to make their paths right with Allah while alive.

The remains of Mr Dambaba were laid to rest according to Islamic rites at Binaci, a few steps away from the Sultan’s palace at the family cementary of Magajin Gari’s.

Reacting to the death, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, expressed grief over the sad incidence.

Mr Wamakko described late Mr DanBaba as a distinguished gentleman and a respected traditional ruler that has contributed immensely to the development of Sokoto Caliphate and Nigeria in general. He said with his death, Sokoto Caliphate has lost a father and a respected leader.

Mr Wamakko, whose condolence message was relayed through his spokesperson, Hassan Sanyinnawal, said Mr Danbaba lived a life of service to the caliphate, Nigeria and humanity.