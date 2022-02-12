A mother of a two-year-old has narrated how a school teacher flogged her two-year-old child.

Faustina Ohamadike told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the teacher whom she identified as ‘Aunty Joy’ flogged her toddler at the Unic Vilos Montessori, a private school in the Maza-Maza area of Lagos.

Photos shared on social media by a Twitter user, @WakaWakaTailor, showed bruises on the child’s back.

According to the mother of four, the toddler had just resumed school after one week of absence due to an illness.

“She is still in pain, she is the one crying. It happened on Monday. My daughter is not feeling fine. I took her to the hospital, so it was on Saturday (February 5) that she took her last dosage. They always flog them on their forehead or under their palm,” Mrs Ohamadike said.

“So, when I got home I…saw her lying down, I held her hand, she screamed, I was shocked, I wanted

to touch the other hand she also screamed, I had to drop my bag and (turn) on my phone torch. I removed her clothes and there are so many bruises all over her back. I was like who did this to this girl? I don’t have a cane in my house.

Mrs Ohamadike said she confronted the proprietress who told her that her child was flogged because she was asked to read and she refused.

“I said this one is too much, mama I will not take it. Who flogged her? She now said Ms Joy, I said mama bring Ms Joy out. She said the teacher wasn’t around. …let her give me the reason why she will flog this girl, this girl that is not feeling fine. And my son said that she fell as they were flogging her and she was crying,” she said.

Mrs Ohamadike said that she plans to withdraw her children from the school, adding that the proprietress (and others) came to her residence on Friday but she didn’t open the door for them.

School reacts

Contacted, the school’s proprietress confirmed that the toddler was beaten by the teacher.

“The teacher was teaching in the class, the girl was doing something wrong, she was inserting her hand in

her private part, so the teacher said she turned, saw her and cautioned her, …the third time she was still doing

the same thing, she now flogged her and asked her to stop,” said the proprietress who refused to say her name.

The proprietress said she heard the girl cry and immediately went into the class to find out (what happened).

“I held the baby and told her that what she did was wrong and she nodded her head. I said don’t do that again,” she said.

The proprietress, who is also Mrs Ohamadike’s neighbour, said that around 9 p.m., Mrs Ohamadike came to her house to report the issue and she followed her back to see the child.

“I pulled the clothes, I saw the cane (marks), I said no I don’t like this, just two lines but I said I will caution the teacher tomorrow. As her husband was coming she started wearing the girl’s clothes back, and she didn’t want her husband to see it,” she said.

“I said okay, we discussed, she even offered me malt and bread and I ate it. Then I left for my flat.”

The proprietress said the teacher apologised to Mrs Ohamadike publicly “on her knees” adding that the teacher has been suspended.

She also said that she and some teachers went to Mrs Ohamadike’s house on Friday and “knocked for a good five hours” but she refused to let them in.

“My landlady went to her house this morning, she refused to open the door even the church members came to her house this morning, she refused to open the door. She said she didn’t want to see anybody,” the proprietress

said.