The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council area elections in the polling unit of the senator representing the capital city in the National Assembly.
It lost the polling unit to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party to which the FCT senator, Philip Aduda, belongs.
Mr Aduda is registered to vote during local and national elections at the polling unit.
Announcing the results of the election, INEC presiding officer for the unit 004 Ung Gina Health Centre in Karu, Abuja, declared that the PDP scored 140 votes for chairmanship to defeat the APC which polled 35 votes.
Results of the councillorship election showed the PDP polled 123 votes to defeat the APC which got 57 votes.
Karu where the polling units is located is under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) which hosts the Nigerian seat of power.
The council area is currently under the control of the APC.
Results are still trickling in from various polling units of the council area.
