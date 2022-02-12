Some thugs have invaded at least four polling units in the Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The election holds in the six council areas of the FCT on Saturday.

Thugs, estimated to be over 20, attacked Agyana/Pandagi Primary School and thwarted the voting processes at polling units 001, 006, 008 and 004 in Ward 4 of Abaji.

The timely intervention of the police stopped the thugs from running away with the ballot boxes, but the election processes in the PUs were abruptly ended.