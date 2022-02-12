The chairmanship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Danladi Chiya, has voted at the Polling Unit 001 Kwali Health Centre.

Mr Chiya, who arrived in company with his wife and some supporters, cast his vote a few minutes before noon.

He is currently the chairman of Kwali Area Council and is contesting for a second term.

Addressing journalists after voting, Mr Chiya said he would willingly accept defeat should he lose to another candidate because “power comes from God alone.”

“I have been saying it without mincing words. It’s God that gives power.

“And today, if the people of Kwali decide not to vote me back in, I have no objection. I accept it with good faith.”

He also promised to “continue” with infrastructural development if re-elected into office.

When asked to assess the exercise so far, Mr Chiya complained that the BVAS (card and identity verification machine) was not functioning – and delaying the process.

“The machine is very slow. It is rejecting some people and these are my teeming supporters.

“I don’t want to make any case now, but we’ll take it up to INEC to, if possible, change the device.”

Voting was underway at the polling unit as of the time of filing this report at about 2.13 p.m.