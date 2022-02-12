Security agents have tightened security at the FCT quarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Central Business District (CBD), as the Area Councils Election commences on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as of 7.30 a.m. police and other paramilitary vehicles were stationed at the entrance of the commission, while security personnel had taken charge of movements in and around the premises.

A visit to some polling units in the CBD revealed that both INEC officials and election materials were arriving ahead of the election.

At polling units, 007, 008, 005, 011, located in Area 2 Shopping Centre, security officials and election materials had arrived, while INEC officials were setting up the polling units for the election as at 8.18 a.m.

In polling unit 006, election materials and staff were yet to arrive at 8. 20 a.m., though security personnel were already at the centre awaiting their arrival.

A total of 475 candidates nominated by 18 political parties, including the APC and PDP, were featured in the chairmanship and councillorship election in the six area councils of the FCT comprising Bwari, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC).

Election is end by 2.30 p.m.(NAN)