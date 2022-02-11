The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police has taken over the investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a 200-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Heritage Ajibola, on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Miss Ajibola of the Linguistics and African Languages Department slipped into the septic tank at a privately owned BVER hostel located at an area named students’ village on the campus.

A statement issued by the university on Friday also revealed that an unnamed owner of the private hostel has been queried.

The statement, which was signed by the university’s public relations office, Abiodun Olarewaju, read in part: “Meanwhile, the owner of the private hostel, BVER, where the incidence occurred has been issued a query by the University Management and his response is being awaited.

“It must be noted that all the hostels in the students village are privately owned and they are not under the control of the University. The University Management presently has only oversight functions on these private hostels.”

Mr Olarewaju said the incident saddened the university management, describing it as tragic, devastating, unfortunate and unacceptable.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the efforts to rescue the deceased alive lasted up to an hour but she was confirmed dead at the institution’s teaching hospital on the same day.

Students and friends of the deceased took to Twitter to demand justice, using the hashtag #JusticeForHeritage.

The students had on October 1, 2021, staged a mass protest against alleged negligence on the part of the management of the institution’s health centre, which led to the death of a final year student of the Department of Foreign Languages, Aisha Adesina.

The university had, however, denied the allegation as of when the incident happened.