Ten passengers and several cows were confirmed dead and several people injured when a trailer conveying cattle from Katsina to Warri in Delta State crashed Friday morning in Katsina.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state confirmed the accident but asked PREMIUM TIMES to wait for the official statement on the number of people killed.

The FRSC spokesperson in the state, Abubakar Usman, said the accident occurred in Gora village of Malumfashi Local Government Area. He did not provide further details.

But Channels TV quoted the spokesperson to have said,” We are yet to confirm the number of cattle that died but according to eyewitnesses and our men on a rescue mission, they saw 10 people dead and eight injured,” he said.

“The accident was a lone crash that happened after 12 midnight on Thursday at Gora village of Malumfashi Local Government Area, involving a trailer with Registration Number KTN 495 XA, overloaded with animals and passengers, en route to southern Nigeria when it lost control at a sharp bend and crashed.

“Our accident investigation teams were there on a rescue mission already. They have even facilitated the police report.”

Checks made by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that the trailer was from Dankama, a border town in Kaita Local Government Area. Most of the passengers on board were from areas around the Nigerian border with the Niger Republic.

The Dankama cattle market is a popular domestic animals market in the North-west.