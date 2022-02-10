The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 26 for judgment in a suit filed by the chairperson of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, to stop his probe by the Nigerian Senate over an assault allegation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge, Inyang Ekwo, on Tuesday, fixed the date for judgement after Mr Umar and four defendants in the matter adopted their final written addresses.

Defendants sued by the plaintiff are Senate, the Senate President, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Umar was caught on camera assaulting a 22-year-old security guard, Clement Sargwak, at the popular Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja, on March 29, 2021.

In a five-minute video that has gone viral online, Mr Umar was seen slapping and kicking the security guard, while police officers suspected to be attached to him were trying to restrain him.

The incident followed an altercation between Mr Umar and the guard over a parking space the CCT chair had parked his car on the Banex premises.

Despite video evidence and witnesses accounts reported by PREMIUM TIMES, the CCT chairman denied assaulting Mr Sargwark, an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, seconded to the plaza.

To get justice, Mr Sargwak’s lawyer, Timzing Ramnap, petitioned the Senate’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the assault allegation.

The petition was laid during a plenary session of the Senate by Istifanus Gyang, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Plateau North, the senatorial district from which Mr Sagwak hails.

The CCT chairman appeared before the committee on May 4, 2021, when he was given two weeks to respond to the allegations.

But he subsequently filed his suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 13, 2021 to challenge the “constitutional powers” of the Senate to conduct a public hearing into the allegation in the petition.

The hearing has since been stalled by the suit.

Tuesday’s hearing

At Tuesday’s hearing of the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Mr Umar’s lawyer, Sunday Edwards, reiterated that the Senate lacked the power to investigate the public officer.

According to him, the alleged assault happened outside the work environment of his client and as such had no relation to the provisions of Section 88 of the Nigerian constitution as claimed by the defendants.

Mr Edwards urged the court to peruse the matter dispassionately and uphold the arguments of his client.

On her part, the counsel for the Senate, Ms Kafayat Suleiman, maintained that the Senate derived its powers from Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution to investigate misconduct of public officeholders.

She said Mr Umar allegedly abused the powers of his office and his position and it was the responsibility of the Senate to investigate the veracity of the claim.

The judge, Mr Ekwo, fixed April 26 for judgement after hearing the parties.

