The Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said a new Nigeria can be built through collaboration between Nigerians at home and abroad.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa stated this on Wednesday during a meeting with a UK-based Nigerian radiologist, Reuben Obaro, who was at the NiDCOM office in Abuja to share his plans of donating medical equipment to selected healthcare facilities in Ekiti State.

The NIDCOM chairperson commended Mr Obaro for his concern for events at home and his contributions to Nigeria, assuring that the Commission is always ready to render its support to his future projects.

She said the likes of him are part and parcel of nation-building and his actions are worth emulating.

In his remarks, Mr Obaro said Nigeria is blessed with many human, material and intellectual resources to attain the development level of countries like Israel, India and China and lead the world’s black people.

He also commended Ms Dabiri-Erewa for her efforts in putting the Nigerian Diaspora on the global map and projecting people in the country in general as trailblazers.

Mr Obaro, who said he has lived in the UK for over 40 years, is a radiologist with the King George’s Hospital in the UK.