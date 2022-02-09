The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to sustain its war on Internet fraudsters many of whom it says are bringing spiritual dimensions into their acts of criminalities.

Often referred to as Yahoo-boys in the Nigerian parlance, this group of young people defraud both Nigerians and foreigners through various online tricks.

The menace has become so widespread such that the arrest and prosecution of the suspects have become a major preoccupation of the EFCC in the last few years.

EFCC has arrested many of the suspects and paraded them with the charms caught with them over the years. Some of them have been fingered in ritual killings.

But the anti-graft commission, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, stated that it would not be business as usual for anyone caught in such an act.

“Yahoo boys now going spiritual even doing money ritual and making it a new usual we will come for those individuals, tell them it won’t be business as usual.

“No going back on the onslaught against yahoo-yahoo or yahoo-plus, whatever nomenclature. Give up, or give in. The Eagle will get you anytime, anywhere.”

The EFCC further advised anyone involved in such a crime to “give up or give in,” implying that it would take harsh measures against anyone responsible.

Recall that a fortnight ago, the Ogun State police command arrested one Majekodunmi Balogun, a 20-year-old, who confessed to killing an 18-year-old girl for a money ritual.

The young man was arrested alongside three other teenagers.

They were later remanded in prison for four months by an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, Ogun State.