A teenager, Rabiu Mohammed, arrested by police officers from the Ikeja Division in Lagos has died in custody, a lawyer, Kunle Afolabi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mr Mohammed and four others: Rilwan Afeez, Rilwan Abegun, Ibrahim Abdulkareen and Akiolu Jubril, all teenagers, were arrested.

They were arrested in the Ketu area of the state and detained at the police division in Ikeja between August 5 and October 18, 2021, on allegations of cultism.

Letter

The lawyer had in a letter sought the whereabouts of the teenager when he observed that he was not among the other four defendants brought to court by the police after their remand order.

In a letter dated January 19 to the Lagos commissioner of police, Mr Afolabi said “Following their production before Magistrate Court 16A sitting at Ogba in Ikeja Magisterial District on the 3rd of September 2021, they were ordered to be remanded at Kirikiri Medium Correctional Service.

“The information to the Court by the Medium Security Custodial Centre of the Correctional Services is to the effect that the suspects were contrary to the order of the court which directed that they be remanded in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, all the five defendants (who are all teenagers were instead returned to the police cell at Police Command Ikeja by their Investigation Police Officer, one Inspector Bright.

“Eventually, only the 1st to 4th defendants namely; Rilwan Afeez, Rilwan Abegun, Ibrahim Abdulkareen and Akiolu Jubril, also teenagers, were taken to the Medium Security Centre of the Correctional Service while the 5th Defendant RABIU MOHAMMED was retained at your command,” he said.

Mr Afolabi said while all the defendants have been released upon legal advice by the Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Mohammed, has remained unaccounted for by the investigation police officer identified as Mr Bright, an inspector, since October 18, 2021 till date.

“Hence, the Honourable Court directed us to write to your office for explanation on the whereabouts of RABIU MOHAMMED whose last known custody was your office at Police Command Ikeja.

“Please note that the suit has been adjourned till 3rd February 2022 for a report of response from your office. Kindly therefore furnish the Hon. Magistrate sitting at Court 16A Ogba Magistrate Court with details of the current position and whereabouts of the said RABIU MOHAMMED.

“For ease of reference, your prosecutor residence in the said Court is one Mr Dada while the IPO is one Inspector Bright,” Mr Afolabi said.

He told this newspaper that the boys ought to be remanded at the correctional centre for minors adding that they spent a week at the police custody before they were taken to Kirikiri prison.

He said that during the one week in police custody, he learned that Mr Mohammed had died.

Reaction

Mr Afolabi said that the resident prosecutor gave the information that “they are waiting for the coroner inquest report, for the cause of death and the matter has been adjourned to April 4.”

Contacted on Tuesday, Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson, said he wasn’t aware and requested details of the matter “so that he can speak with the division police officer.” The letter was sent to him but he had yet to reply as of press time.

Again, he was telephoned on Wednesday morning, but he said he was on an “official assignment” and requested that a text message be sent.

This reporter also tried to reach the state police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, and the police prosecutor, but their lines were switched off as of Wednesday morning.