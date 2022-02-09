Gunmen in military camouflage have killed a business man who deals in oil, Femi Oso, at Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Oso was killed at his filling station, Osofem Oil and Gas, at NITEL bus stop at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A nephew of the deceased, who identified himself as Harbee, told journalists in Abeokuta that the men were all wearing military camouflage.

He said they came into the filling station, shot the deceased in the head, and left with his car with the plate number, EKY903GZ.

“He was about to go home when they came to attack him. He tried to escape and they shot him in the head, took his car and money and went away.

“We found the car at Obada Oko. The car was packed in the bush. It’s currently at the police station.”

Contacted through the telephone on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident stating that it was a case of armed robbery.

“It’s a case of armed robbery and the command is investigating it. We learnt they came in military uniform and they killed the man.

“I think there was information about the man that he was coming with some amount of money. So, they took away the vehicle with the money inside it. We are still investigating the incident.”