Amid a resurgence of fuel queues across parts of the country, the House of Representatives Ad hoc committee on the volume of fuel consumed daily in the country has commenced sitting.

It is to ascertain the volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, consumed in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the committee, Abdulkadir Abdullahi (APC-Kano), at the inaugural meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, said the committee would probe alleged irregularities and disagreements trailing the payment of fuel subsidy in the country.

Mr Abdullahi said the committee has a mandate to investigate and report back to the house within eight weeks.

He said the committee was not to restrict its ﬁndings to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) records alone.

“We are expected to liaise with experts in the industry, transport workers and other stakeholders to determine an independent finding for the beneﬁt of Nigerians.

“I am personally delighted and grateful to the House for finding us worthy to be appointed as members of this committee and for selecting very experienced, active and hardworking members of your calibre.

“Today’s meeting is very important and key as our first and agenda setting meeting for the committee.

“The Secretariat has prepared a draft work-plan indicating possible programmes and activities for our consideration, inputs and adoption.

“I therefore urge you all to consider the draft and make your input, while I look forward to a very fruitful deliberation,” Mr Abdullahi said.

