The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to commence full implementation of the Nigerian Gas Policy with a view to halting the surge in the price of cooking gas.

The House resolved that the government should make immediate intervention to force down the rising cost of cooking gas in Nigeria.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos) on Tuesday during plenary.

Nigerian Gas Policy

The Nigeria Gas Policy of 2017 replaced the 2008 Nigeria Gas Masterplan. The policy seeks to create a framework that will focus on gas as a ‘stand-alone commodity’ separate from oil and will address all the legal, regulatory, institutional, commercial, and fiscal issues concerning gas.

The policy is intended to end gas flaring, creating an enabling environment for investors, seeking value addition for gas, and improving governance in the sector.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during a virtual conference themed: “Climate, Conflict, and Demography in Africa,” jointly hosted by the International Crisis Group, the Royal African Society, and African Confidential publications, made a case for gas to be the source of energy in the global energy transition.

Mr Osinbajo had called for more funding for gas projects in Africa.

The motion

In his motion, Mr Agunsoye lamented the surge in the price of cooking gas in the past year, noting that 100 per cent increment in the price of cooking gas is not good for the economy.

He said the NGP with its “decade of gas” slogan has the capacity to increase domestic use of cooking gas in households but would have a greater economic scale which would reduce the price for more affordability.

A 12.5kg of cooking gas is currently sold between N7,000 and N8,500.

“A proper harnessing of LPG would place Nigeria to becoming a gas-based industrial nation while satisfying local demands,” he said.

The motion was taken when it was put to vote by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase.

The Committee on Gas was mandated to monitor compliance and report back to the House in four weeks.