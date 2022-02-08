The police in Ondo State have denied media reports that gunmen kidnapped a couple on Monday evening in Akure, the state capital.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police public relations officer in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

Media reports had claimed that the couple was kidnapped and the husband found dead at Odiolowo area of Akure.

Ms Odunlami, however, explained that the victim was a security man, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver, adding that the victim’s wife had reported the case at the police station.

”It was a case of hit and run accident and the man involved is a security man in his late 60s or so.

“The wife of the victim just left our office not quite long, so, there is no incident of the kidnap of a couple anywhere in Ondo State.

“The news of a couple kidnapped in Ondo State and the husband killed is fake. l am appealing to members of the public to verify every information before spreading it,” she said. (NAN)