The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has suspended a Reverend Father, James Anelu, for shouting down the worshippers who were singing an Igbo song during Mass.

According to a statement by the church, Mr Anelu, the priest-in-charge of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu-Owa, Ikorodu, has been asked to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence till further notice.

The church also said it is conducting a “thorough investigation” of all matters relating to Mr Anelu’s ministry in the Parish.

The priest made “some completely unacceptable comments about Igbo songs being sung in the church and unsavoury remarks that do not represent the Catholic Church’s position on common brotherhood of peoples of all tribes and religions,” read the statement signed by Alfred Martins, the Archbishop of Lagos.

“We, therefore, urge all Catholic faithful to hold on to the faith and continue in our worship of God as one big family united in love and not separated by language, culture, or race.”

What the priest said

During Mass last Sunday, Mr Anelu halted the choir midway into a song and berated them that “this is a new year.”

He reportedly said Igbo songs would no longer be allowed in the Parish and church members who disagree with him should see him after the Mass.

“If you are aggrieved, see me after Mass, not during the Mass. If you know you have arguments to put forward before the altar of God, see me after Mass,” Mr Anelu said.

“If I go to Ekwulobia (in Anambra State) and start speaking Yoruba, Ekwulobia people will use stone to drive me away.

“I was in Awo Omama (Imo State) to go and bury someone, they said I can’t say Mass because I can’t speak Igbo, but when I now told them that the woman or that corpse will kill the Reverend Father before the Reverend Father now allowed me to use English.

“We are here to evangelise everybody, we are not here to dominate and to suppress. If you sing Igbo, will the Yoruba person come to this church?

“Will other tribes come to this church? If all other tribes start to sing their song, how many people will remain in church?”

Mr Anelu’s indefinite leave of absence is effective February 8.

According to Kelvin Ugwu, a Malawi-based Catholic priest, the indefinite leave of absence means Mr Anelu would be unable to celebrate public Mass or be in charge of any Parish until investigations are concluded.

“No priest or Bishop or Pope should be bigger than the church,” Mr Ugwu said in a Facebook post.

“No pastor or prophet should be bigger than the ministry. The moment there is no authority that can check the excesses of your priest or pastor or bishop, then anything can happen.”