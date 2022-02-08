A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Patience Key, says her administration will implement a three-point agenda of Peace, Equity, and Wealth Creation (PEW) if elected in the 2023 election.

Mrs Key, a Nigerian in the diaspora, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York.

She said as president, she would give Nigerians the room to hold her accountable for the delivery of the agenda.

“From my vast experience, juxtaposing successful national development models across the world with Nigeria’s peculiar situation today, I have identified three core interwoven concepts.

“I believe the concepts should constitute the focal points of the desired roadmap to Nigeria’s redemption and rapid transformation, namely, Peace, Equity, and Wealth Creation (PEW),’’ she said.

The aspirant said she would use her leadership experience of more than 15 years in the U.S. to provide the right kind of leadership for the country.

“As a community leader and the former Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in the United States, I worked with fellow Nigerians and other Nigerian professionals, ethnic, religious, and business organisations.

“I related with the government in power by virtue of my office. These interactions have given me better insights into the Nigerian nation, the issues, and governance.

“I was equally opportune in the intervening period, to interact with individuals and groups of people from other developed nations including the United Kingdom, France, Canada, New Zealand, and Germany to name a few,’’ she said.

She added that her leadership experience and exposure had afforded her the opportunity to critically study how nations develop, and to have an understanding of what life is like for the citizens of the developed nations.

“I was very mature before leaving the shores of Nigeria, and I have returned home on countless occasions. That has given me the dual benefit of being in touch with the realities of our times back home.

“That is probably why I am utterly discontented with the situation in Nigeria,’’ Mrs Key said.

She said the economic and security challenges in the country inspired her to declare her intention to run for the presidency in a male-dominated country as Nigeria.

“Since our independence from the colonial masters, there have been unrests in the system which makes it look as if we are still under colonialism as opposed to freedom.

“Nigeria has seen various leaders. And these leaders have served the country to the best of their abilities.

“But you see, there is room for improvement in all things – leadership inclusive,’’ she said.

She urged Nigerians to make wise, conscious, and constructive decisions as they vote in a new president in 2023 towards overcoming poverty, hunger, and the prevailing security challenges.

“I am not a regular politician. I am a leader who understands great management. I also know that the office of the president in any nation is not gender-specific, Nigeria inclusive.

“I see impoverishment in a nation with so much abundance, I see people die of preventable diseases, I see so much chaos and insurgency in friendly and happy communities.

“I see communities agitating for self-determination, separatism, and referendum because the people feel marginalised, secluded, unprotected, and disrespected.

“I see a vibrant and huge population of unemployed and brutalised youths, I see a nation whose human talents remain subservient, and a nation whose rich natural resources are used to develop the western world,’’ she said.

She added: “I see an abundantly rich nation wrongly tagged the poverty capital of the world.

“All these and more are what inspired me to run for the President of Nigeria.”

Mrs Key declared her intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on November 23, 2021, at her ancestral home, Ekekhen in Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State.

