It wouldn’t have been right, but it would have been football if Egypt had beaten Senegal in the AFCON final on Sunday.

In the end, Africa’s No.1 team, Senegal, triumphed for the first-ever time. It ended 4-2 with Sadio Mane scoring the Teranga Lions’ last kick.

What poetic justice! This was Mane, who had missed a fourth-minute spot-kick but became the one whose kick finally won the title for the Teranga Lions after a 60-year wait.

AFCON 2021 was a case study in not making predictions, especially regarding football on the African continent.

The 52 games produced 97 goals; 14 red cards and the unfortunate incidents that led to deaths and near-deaths. One referee even claimed his life was preserved because he blew a final whistle before time.

Unforeseen happenings like the ouster of some African giants like Algeria and Ghana, who were bundled out of the tournament in the group stage, increased the scrutiny around the tournament.

The Black Stars, whose last title now stretches back 40 years, finished bottom of Group C with just one point while defending champions, Algeria, with an average ball possession of 60% scored just one goal.

The tournament got off to a slow start, and that was to be expected with an average temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and over 70% humidity in Cameroon. The 12 Matchday 1 matches produced just 12 goals. Nine of the matches ended 1-0 with two goalless draws, while Cameroon needed two penalties to overcome a stubborn Burkina Faso team in the opening match.

The Egyptians were ready for the final to go to penalties as captured by the water bottle of their goalkeeper, Abou Gabal, who forgot his bottle after the defeat. On the bottle was a comprehensive guide to how he was coached to save Senegal’s penalty kicks.

History and history makers

Apart from first-time winners, Senegal; Salima Rhadia Mukansanga also had the distinction of becoming the first woman to referee a match at the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The Rwandan-born 33-year-old followed up her participation in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France with another stellar historic showing in Cameroon.

AFCON debutants the Gambia came and (almost) conquered. The boys coached by Tom Saintfiet were hard and tricky opponents, and it took home advantage by Cameroon to get one over them in the quarterfinal.

Mauritania was the only nation, out of the 24 that started on January 6, that failed to win at least a point.

Magic Moments

Burkina Faso defender, Steeve Farid Yago committed the first foul of the tournament after just 24 seconds and was shown the first yellow card after 43 seconds, and his teammate Gustavo Sangare scored the tournament’s first goal with a great left-footed volley after 24 minutes.

The first match also had the first penalty of the tournament, conceded by their captain, Bertrand Traore, who brought down Zambo Andre Anguissa.

Vincent Aboubakar scored the first of his eight goals from the spot-just one goal shy of the highest-ever, which was nine by the late Ndaye Mulamba of Zaire.

In the round of 16 matches, Comoros had to deploy an outfield player in goal for their match against Cameroon. Chaker Alhadhur made four saves and 42 touches of the ball, 25 more than his Cameroon counterpart, Andre Onana.

In the third-place match, Cameroon came back from three goals down to equalise, with two goals from Aboubakar, who came off the bench.

Minnows no longer exist in Africa

The Gambia (150), AFCON debutants went as far as the second round and they beat Tunisia (30) in the group stage as African teams showed that their FIFA ranking may not be as explicitly correct as many thought.

Ethiopia (137) held Burkina Faso (60) to a 1-1 result while Malawi (129) also held eventual champions, Senegal (20) to a goalless draw.

That was not the end of the giant-killing that was witnessed in Cameroon. Zimbabwe (121) beat Guinea (81) and in one of the biggest upsets, Comoros (132) beat Ghana (52), four-time AFCON champions 3-2 in a last Group C match.

In the end, the preferred country won, with their indigenous coach, whose federation had a long patient wait for him to deliver. It took Aliou Cisse that long and three heartbreaks along the way before he delivered the first-ever title to the West African nation.

Now, they will face their final opponents again in less than 60 days to determine which of the two countries will be in Qatar later in November.

The AFCON emphasised the need for proper preparations and alternative plans for opponents. These nuggets should serve some countries very well in the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Advertisements

