The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, says it has returned a 14-year-old girl trafficked to Ejigbo (Osun) from Enugu State, back to the Enugu Police Command.

The Osun NSCDC Spokesperson, Atanda Olabisi, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Mr Olabisi said that the girl stated that she was charmed and taken from Enugu but later escaped from her trafficker, where she was locked up in Ejigbo.

“The Anti Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration Unit of the NSCDC, Osun Command, on Friday, handed over the 14-year-old, allegedly trafficked from Enugu State to Ejigbo in Osun, to Enugu Police Command.

“The trafficked girl said that one Samuel from Cotonou, who is the suspect in the case, came to Enugu for Plaster of Paris business (POP).

“She said the alleged suspect visited her parents’ house in Enugu, where he met her and promised to take her to Lagos for hairdressing training.

“She thereafter asked Samuel to allow her to inform her parents but before she knew what was happening, Samuel had forceful put a charmed bangle on her wrist.

“She added that she didn’t know the actual date or how she got to Ejigbo, but on her arrival, she found herself in a room with two other boys and a girl.

“She said the suspect, Samuel, use to touch their heads with eggs anytime he was going out and that she was lucky to have finally escaped from the room they were kept,” Mr Olabisi said.

The NSCDC spokesperson said the girl was found while roaming the streets of Ejigbo, by officers of the Civil Defence Corps, who questioned her and later took her to the corps’ command for further investigations.

She said the corps later discovered that the girl’s parents had filed a report that their child was missing, at the Enugu Police Command, and that NSCDC, Osun Command has handed over the girl to the Enugu Police Command.

Mr Olabisi said the state Commandant of NSCDC, Emmanuel Ocheja, had, however, called on parents and guardians to keenly watch over their wards and appealed to them to always know the whereabouts of their children.

