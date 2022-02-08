The House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations on Monday raised concerns over the gap in the level of safety compliance between local and international oil companies in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ibrahim Hamza (APC, Kaduna), raised the concerns during an oversight visit to some oil companies in Rivers State.

The committee paid an oversight visit to INTELS and Brawal companies operating at Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday.

Mr Hamza said there is a gap between local and international companies in Nigeria when it comes to safety.

According to a statement released by the lawmaker, Intel Nigeria, an international company is safety compliant, while Brawal, a local oil company is below expectation when it comes to safety.

“It is very obvious and very glaring that there is a great gaps between local companies and international companies in terms of implementation of health and safety policies. We visited INTELS we saw that they are in compliance to a very high magnitude in terms of health and safety policies.

“The other company we visited which is a local Nigerian company – Brawal, they are also doing well but they are operating below our expectations and we are hoping that there will be improvement because we really sympathize with them because of the nature of the economic situation because there are a lot of challenges but with the involvement of the Parliament, I’m sure we will be able to intervene and come up with laws and regulations that will really aid the progress of their health and safety activities.”

To address the gap, Mr Hamza disclosed that the committee will roll out some legislation on safety at workplace.

He added that even though there are legislations on safety, there is lacuna that hinders implementation.

He also charged the Ministry of Labour to ensure compliance with existing legislation.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment needs to up its activities to make sure that the reporting line is being enhanced because most of these activities and incidences are not being reported to the right agencies which is part of what we have noticed in our visit today.

“We hope to really look into it, we will call the Department that is in charge of ensuring that these policies are being implemented properly from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. We will make sure that things are being done properly.”

Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations was constituted in 2021, following the tragic death of Khalifah Suleiman at an amusement park in Abuja.