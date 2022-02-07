The police in Imo State have arrested one of the suspected killers of a retired chief superintendent of police, Christian Kpatuma, who was killed by suspected cultists on Wednesday, at Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Kpatuma was abducted at his residence by suspected cultists.

They took him to a nearby bush where they allegedly killed him, brought his body back and dumped it in front of his compound.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Mike Abattam (CSP), said in a statement that the suspects, Deberechi Chukwu, who is the leader of the cult group, was arrested after “discreet investigation”.

Mr Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested while trying to escape to a neighbouring state.

The statement said, “Following a report of a case of murder received by the Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters that Kpatuma was abducted by a group of young men suspected to be cultist in his house.

“On receipt of information that Kpatuma was taken to a nearby bush where he was killed and later the corpse was brought back and dumped in front of his compound, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, immediately dispatched the command’s tactical teams to the Agwa community with a mandate to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“On arrival, the team commenced a discreet investigation and after diligent gathering of both forensic and technical intelligence, one of the suspects, Deberechi Chukwu, was arrested while escaping to another state.”

The police spokesperson said in the course of investigation, it was revealed that “the suspect is a notorious kidnapper and an escapee from the Imo Correctional Center, Owerri.”

According to him, “the suspect, after escaping from the prison, recruited young men into his cult group who were terrorising the Agwa community”.

“It is also on record that he was involved in the killing of a lot of security personnel in the state.

“He has made useful statements and has volunteered to assist the police in the arrest of other members of his gang currently on the run,” he said.

(NAN)