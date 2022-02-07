Two more bodies have been recovered from an offshore oil facility that exploded in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south, according to a report on Monday afternoon by Channels Television.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, the Trinity Spirit, which belongs to Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL), was engulfed in fire on Wednesday.

The Channels Television report said the oil company confirmed on Monday in a statement the recovery of the two bodies, after their earlier statement on Sunday which disclosed that one body had been recovered and three crew members rescued.

Ten crew members were said to have been aboard the FPSO at the time of the explosion.

SEPCOL said four crew members were still missing.

“We have made incident reports to the police and relevant authorities to assist the ongoing investigation, and due process to establish the identities of the dead bodies is under way,” the CEO of SEPCOL, Ikemefuna Okafor said in the statement on Monday, according to the Channels Television report.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all the victims of this unfortunate incident, and we are on hand to provide support to them as required.

“Thus far, the potential total number of the crew members accounted for is six, including the three persons who were found alive last week.

“Our priority remains focused towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the four crew members still missing.

“Furthermore, our efforts are geared towards cleaning up the area to minimise any damage to the environment and seeking to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion,” Mr Okafor said.

He thanked Clean Nigeria Associates, Chevron National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Shell Petroleum Development Company, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, as well as the communities, particularly fishermen, for their assistance during the incident.

“Our Crisis Management Team will continue to monitor developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders with new information accordingly.

“We appeal to members of the public to keep away from the area and contact the company with any information that may assist our investigations,” he said.