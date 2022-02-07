A magistrate court at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, has sentenced popular kayanmata (aphrodisiac) merchant, Sadiya Haruna, to six months in jail for defaming the character of a Kannywood actor, Isah Isah.

Ms Haruna, a former Kannywood actress turned kayanmata merchant, was found guilty of defaming the character of Mr Isah on social media.

She had “in a video clip posted on her Instagram page alleged that Mr Isah had temporary marriage with her and had anal sex with her against her wish,” according to Daily Nigerian.

She was arraigned in 2019 before the court for the alleged offence which contravenes Section 391 of the Penal Code.

Delivering judgment in the case on Monday, Magistrate Muntari Dandago sentenced Ms Haruna to six months imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judgment followed that of a Shariah court in the state which sentenced her to six months of Islamic education after finding her guilty of posting nudity on social media.

In the previous judgment, the judge, Ali Danzaki, ordered Ms Haruna to attend Darul Hadith Islamiyya at Tudun Yola quarters for six months as her punishment.

The court said her school attendance would be monitored by an official of the Hisbah Board to ensure compliance.

The Hisbah, in a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act, had argued that the actress violated section 355 of penal code law 2000.

Ms Haruna pleaded guilty to the charge and was promptly convicted and sentenced. She completed her sentence before this latest development.