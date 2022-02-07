The family of Timothy Adegoke, the deceased Masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has hired popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, to represent the family as they attempt to unravel the mystery behind their son’s death.

In a letter dated February 3 and signed by the deceased’s father, Moses Adegoke; his brother, Olugbade Adegoke; and the deceased’s wife, Victoria Adegoke, the family expressed their confidence in Mr Falana’s competence.

The letter titled, ‘Appointment as our family lawyer’, partly read, “We the family of Moses Adegoke have decided to appoint you as our family lawyer, to demand justice on our late son, Timothy Adegoke, who was murdered at Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Ile Ife.

“We have full confidence in your expertise and professionalism and hope to get justice on the case.”

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, confirmed that he had accepted to represent the family in court.

He said his firm would handle the case free of charge.

“We have heard their request and accepted their instructions as well. We shall be their lawyer and ensure that justice is served.”

Mr Adegoke died under a controversial circumstance in a hotel, Hilton Resort, at Ile-ife, in Osun State.

He died on November 6, 2021, where he had lodged in preparation for his MSc examination at the distance learning centre of the OAU, at Moro, near the campus in Ile-Ife town.

The suspect, Rahman Adedoyin (owner of the hotel), is, however, being charged for unlawful interference, while the other six accused persons are to face charges bordering on various offences including murder, conspiracy, altering receipt, among others.

Charged alongside Mr Adedoyin are: Adedeji Adesola, 23; Magdalene Chiefuna, 24; Adeniyi Aderogba, 37; Oluwale Lawrence, 37; Oyetunde Kazeem, 38; Adebayo Kunle, 35, and others who are currently at large.