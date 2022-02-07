Guaranty Trust Holding Company plc (GTCO), the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank, on Monday, announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in two subsidiaries of Investment One.

The two subsidiaries are Pension Managers and Investment One Funds Management, the company said.

In a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Erhi Obebeduo, GTCO’s group company secretary, said One Pension Managers will function primarily as a Pension Fund Administrator to the general public.

Investment One Financial Services Limited was incorporated in 2008 as GTB Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. But in 2012, GTB divested its GTB Asset Management Ltd in line with a 2010 CBN directive.

According to the corporate disclosure, Segun Agbaje, group chief executive officer of GTCO, explained that the acquisition is in line with the evolution of the Guaranty Trust brand in becoming a fully-fledged end-to-end financial services company to every African and African business.

“With over 30 years of being a trusted banker to millions of Nigerians and expertise in capital allocation to generate the highest yields for our customers and shareholders; the Pension Fund business is a natural fit for the Guaranty Trust brand,” he said.

“Also, our bias for the highest standards in corporate governance will ensure transparency in how we manage the funds under our management, which will ultimately make us the preferred Pension Fund Administrator, not only in the Nigerian market but also in Africa.

“Whilst evolving as an organisation, we remain committed to our founding values of excellence, hard work and integrity, as we continue to build a Proudly African and Truly International brand for millions of people in and outside of Africa”.

He added that the move would position GTCO as a provider of full financial services and products to its customers.

He said: “We will focus on replicating our digital-first customer-centric retail strategy to create distribution channels for wealth solutions that we will offer, to both institutional and retail clients.

“As a dominant leader in financial services, we are positioned to add significant value to the asset management business in Nigeria and compete favourably with the largest global wealth managers in the areas of disclosure, corporate governance and regulatory compliance”.

The new subsidiary is expected to enable GTCO provide technology-driven funds and investment management services designed to meet the unique investment needs of retail and corporate investors.