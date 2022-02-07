The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former Secretary-General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Amaechi Akawu, over his alleged role in a $150,000 scam.

According to a statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwa, on Sunday, Mr Akawo was arraigned by the commission at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

He was arraigned before the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, on charges of corruption, including money laundering and fraudulent diversion of public funds.

The anti-corruption agency accused the former Secretary-General of diverting funds released by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) for the successful hosting of the CAA Grand Prix Competition in Delta State, also known as the 2017 Warri Relay Competition.

The defendant allegedly committed the offences in July and August 2017, when he was said to have diverted sums of money from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for personal use.

The ICPC said Mr Akawo actions violated Sections 1 (a) and 16 (1) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 and are punishable under relevant sections of the same Act.

Mr Akawo pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Bail

His counsel, Emmanuel Aghedo, subsequently moved his bail application.

ICPC prosecutor, Mashkur Salisu, did not object to the bail application but urged the court to grant him bail on stringent terms to ensure the defendant attends his trial.

Ruling, the trial judge, Mr Ekwo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N15 million, with one surety.

The judge ordered that the surety must have landed property within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and must deposit his passport with the court registry.

He then adjourned the case until May 16, and fixed May 17 to 18, 2022 for further trial dates.