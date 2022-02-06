The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the leaders of all religious groups to ensure that their adherents respect the constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of religion and worship.

NHRC’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made the call on Saturday in response to reports of alleged harassment and rejection of some Muslim female students wearing hijab to school in Offa, Ijagbo and Oyun communities in Kwara State, a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Fatimah Muhammed, stated.

“To avoid unnecessary situations that could lead to violence, all religious groups should respect the constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of religion and worship,” the statement by the commission quoted Mr Ojukwu as saying.

Mr Ojukwu’s comment came days after the commemoration of the 2022 World Hijab Day in over 190 countries to mobilise support for hijab wearers.

He urged those who unnecessarily light the flames of religious intolerance to stop and instead pursue a peaceful coexistence.

He said instead of exhibiting religious intolerance, they should live together in peace and ensure the protection of one another’s rights to education, work, and religious freedom, among other things, keeping in mind that Nigeria is a secular state.

‘Don’t stop people from wearing hijab’

He cited Section 38(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, as well as other various regional and international treaties, in which the right to freedom of religion and worship is recognised.

“It is strange and smacks of intolerance to stop someone from wearing a hijab when freedom of worship has expressly been granted by the Constitution and other relevant legislation”.

Mr Ojukwu emphasised the decision of the Court of Appeal in Lagos delivered by A. B. Gumel, in the case between Lagos State Government and Miss Asiyat Abdul Kareem, Miss Moriam Oyeniyi and Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), which stated that “the use of hijab was an Islamic injunction and an act of worship, hence it would constitute a violation of appellant’s rights to stop them from wearing hijab in public schools”.

“Until this decision is reversed by the Supreme Court, the judgment remains a reference point”, Mr Ojukwu added.

He commended the respective authorities for quickly resolving tensions arising in the past over the wearing of hijab as was recorded in Nigerian Law School in Abuja, Akwa Ibom’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp, and the University Teaching Hospital Ibadan.

Mr Ojukwu used the medium to congratulate the Muslim women for commemorating the 2022 World Hijab Day, and also urged them to be good ambassadors of Islam.