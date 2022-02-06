Muslim women from different Islamic Organisations, under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Muslim women, on Saturday converged at the Unity Park, Abuja, to create awareness on the significance of wearing a hijab.

They called on relevant government agencies to protect women wearing hijab from abuse and other forms of maltreatment and discrimination.

Azeeza Jibrin, a member of the coalition, maintained that the hijab remains the dress of dignity and honour, stressing that wearing the hijab to the Muslim woman is an act of worship.

Mrs Jibrin also emphasised that Muslim women should be allowed to practice their faith as long as their religious practice does not in any go to the contrary.

She called on the government and relevant authorities to create more enabling environments for the full enjoyment of the rights to freedom of religion by passing into law the Religious Discrimination Prohibition Prevention Bill 2021.

She encouraged every Muslim woman to shun attacks and harassment and be confident wearing the hijab, saying, “Today’s occasion will give us an opportunity to teach and invite the people of other faith to adorn themselves with the hijab and experience a taste of the dress of honour.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach programme is the second in the series of events to mark the 2022 World Hijab Day.

(NAN)